NEW ULM — Experts in agriculture markets and policy will speak at a free Land Stewardship Project event from 5:45-8:30 p.m. Thursday at St. Mary’s Church in New Ulm, 417 S. Minnesota St.
Following a free dinner, Harold Schaffer will give a presentation on “Addressing the Farm Price Crisis” and Dave Hesse will speak on “Knowing Your Rights in Difficult Financial Times.” Schaffer is a writer for the University of Tennessee Ag Policy Analysis Center. Hesse is an advocate with the Minnesota Department of Agriculture’s Farm Advocate Program.
Attendees also can review a farm crisis statement and call for action recently developed by the Land Stewardship Project.
To RSVP call 320-766-4395 or send an email to msheets@landstewardshipproject.org.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.