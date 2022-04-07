MANKATO — A rapidly expanding healthy restaurant chain called Crisp & Green is opening in Mankato.
The Minnesota-based fast-casual restaurant, which offers homemade healthy fare, is expanding to outstate Minnesota, including St. Cloud and Duluth. The chain has 175 locations built or in development in 19 states.
Founder and CEO Steele Smiley, who started with a Crisp & Green in Wayzata in 2016, said they are looking at a couple of locations to build a new store in Mankato and hope to have it open late summer or fall.
“We’ve had over 500 inquiries to come to Mankato from guests who live there and drive to the Cities to one of our stores,” Smiley said.
“Typically smaller cities wouldn’t get this kind of offering or would have to wait 10 years. But I’ve always believed everyone who wants to eat and live healthy should have it available and it shouldn’t just be available for big cities.”
Smiley said they have a “Commitment to Community’’ brand pillar that focuses on free exercise classes. Throughout the past five years, Crisp & Green has hosted more than 1,000 fitness events nationwide.
“We host outdoor activities in the summer at our restaurants. It’s a great way to connect to the community and they’re all complimentary. It gives people a chance to try some new things,” he said. “We’ll partner with different fitness facilities and pay the instructor to do the sessions.”
While many restaurants have struggled to find employees, Smiley said they’ve had no problem. “We employ at least 50 people at each location. We’ve been fully staffed at all locations when we open,” he said.
“I think (the staffing shortages is) a fictitious problem. I think the best brands are always going to attract talent because they treat people well, pay them well and have a great work atmosphere. We don’t have any staff shortages.”
Smiley, a lifelong wellness entrepreneur, started the restaurant to fill a void in his own lifestyle. “It started as a dream and a place for me, my friends and my neighbors to finally have access to healthy food on the go. Never did I imagine it would grow to the size it is now.”
Smiley said coastal brands have tended to ignore the Upper Midwest. “They’ve long considered us flyover country. But I’ve always known the uniqueness of this culture and the spirit of our people.”
For 25 years Smiley led the largest fitness franchise chain in the world, with 2,500 locations around the world under several different brands.
On the menu
Most Crisp & Green offerings are in the $10-$14 range. They include build-your-own bowls or signature bowls.
The company has a nine-member culinary team that creates different bowls. Smiley said 90% of customers order the signature bowls while the rest build their own.
One signature bowl is the “Pep in Your Step,” which has mixed greens, spinach, roasted chicken, roasted cauliflower, radicchio, candied pecans, marinated golden raisins, bleu cheese and peppercorn tahini yogurt dressing. The “Thai & Stop Me” features arugula, mixed greens, citrus shrimp, orange slices, daikon radish, Napa cabbage, carrot, basil, mint, cilantro, peanuts, lime squeeze and Thai peanut dressing.
