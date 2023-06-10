EAGLE LAKE — Consolidated Communications has begun construction in Eagle Lake to expand its all-fiber internet network to more than 900 homes and businesses.
The fiber optic option, under the brand name Fidium Fiber, will provide faster internet compared to some of the existing copper technology in the area.
Eagle Lake is the latest city to get the upgrade. Consolidated began upgrading other local areas in 2021, with work wrapped up in North Mankato and still ongoing in Mankato. It has also started work in Nicollet.
Mark Sharpless, senior manager of network engineering at Consolidated, said on top of faster speeds, fiber Internet is also more reliable.
“Copper can degrade or have issues related to water and age whereas fiber, it doesn’t degrade in the same manner,” he said.
Sharpless said they’re aiming to finish building in the next 60 days.
Customers will then have the option to make the switch or stay with their existing plan.
Construction work might require some temporary traffic detours as crews get work done.
Paint markings or flags may be placed in areas where construction is active. Flags will be removed once work is complete in the area.
Sharpless said the fiber option will benefit customers as more people are online.
“As more people have begun working from home or doing remote school activities and even the needs of businesses have increased rapidly, this is really the path, and we saw that, that we needed to deliver fiber to every customer that we could in our markets versus the copper solution that we have today,” he said.
