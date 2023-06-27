WASECA — A North Carolina semi-truck driver faces a vehicular homicide charge related to the recent fatal crash near New Richland.
Darryn Turner Bullock, 35, of Dallas, North Carolina, was charged with felony criminal vehicular homicide Thursday in Waseca County District Court.
A criminal complaint alleges Bullock crashed his northbound semi head-on into a southbound pickup while trying to pass another semi on Highway 13 at 11:07 a.m. June 21. The driver of the pickup, identified as Scott Bernard Bolduan, 58, of New Richland, in a State Patrol crash report, died as a result of the crash.
Bullock, who reportedly sustained non-life threatening injuries, was transporting the semi from a Volvo dealership in Albert Lea to Lake Crystal, according to the complaint. A state trooper reported that Bullock said he was trying to get to the destination by 2 p.m. because he had a taxi driver following him.
Once Bullock delivered the semi to Lake Crystal, the trailing taxi driver would pick him up so he could catch a plane at 7 p.m. The taxi driver reportedly told police that Bullock was "speeding, tailgating and did attempt to pass someone on the right" while going about 70 mph on the Highway 13, the complaint states.
Bullock then started passing a semi in the left lane and was side by side with it when the crash occurred, according to the taxi driver.
The trooper reported Bullock said the other semi sped up as he was trying to pass it. He reportedly saw the pickup after a curve in the road, with both vehicles swerving in the same direction.
Bullock, who said he had been a truck driver for 10 to 11 years, estimated he was driving 55 mph at the time of the collision. The trooper reported he said there was a video call on his tablet at the time.
Another trooper interviewed a motorist who said she was going 63 mph on Highway 13 a few miles before the crash when Bullock tried to pass her on the right in a lane used for passing vehicles turning left. He passed her about a mile before the crash, she said, and she later reported seeing him try to pass the other semi and crash into the pickup.
After being released from the hospital, according to the complaint, Bullock was arrested at the Minneapolis-St. Paul Airport. The complaint states he was unaware he was under arrest prior to leaving the hospital.
Bullock has a settlement conference hearing in court scheduled for Aug. 29.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.