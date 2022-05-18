ELYSIAN — A 49-year-old Medford man died in a crash Wednesday in Elysian, according to a State Patrol report. 

The man's name won't be released until Thursday morning.

The report states he was driving a Cadillac CTS east on Highway 60 around 7:22 a.m. when the vehicle collided with a westbound Mitsubishi Outlander driven by Kelsie Erlene Quale, 26, of Waterville. 

A passenger in the Cadillac, David Lee St. Martin, 24, of Faribault, sustained non-life threatening injuries in the crash, the patrol said. The Mitsubishi had a baby in the car who reportedly sustained no injuries.

The fatal crash involved an unbelted/unrestrained occupant, according to the report.

