ELYSIAN — A 49-year-old Medford man died in a crash Wednesday in Elysian, according to a State Patrol report.
The man's name won't be released until Thursday morning.
The report states he was driving a Cadillac CTS east on Highway 60 around 7:22 a.m. when the vehicle collided with a westbound Mitsubishi Outlander driven by Kelsie Erlene Quale, 26, of Waterville.
A passenger in the Cadillac, David Lee St. Martin, 24, of Faribault, sustained non-life threatening injuries in the crash, the patrol said. The Mitsubishi had a baby in the car who reportedly sustained no injuries.
The fatal crash involved an unbelted/unrestrained occupant, according to the report.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.