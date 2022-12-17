BELLE PLAINE — The State Patrol late Friday identified the woman who died in a highway crash earlier in the day north of Belle Plaine in Sibley County.

Carol Ann Deutsch, 71, of Belle Plaine, died in the 11:26 a.m. collision on Highway 25. Nicholas Lyle Gerdes, 30, of Jordan, drove the other vehicle; he and a baby passenger were uninjured, according to the patrol.

Deutsch was driving a Chevy HHR south on Highway 25 and Gerdes was driving a Chevy pickup north on the highway when the collision occurred in the northbound lane, according to the patrol.

Road conditions were wet at the time.

