BELLE PLAINE — The State Patrol reported a fatal crash Friday north of Belle Plaine in Sibley County.
Identities of those involved were to be released late Friday night.
A 71-year-old woman from Belle Plaine was in one vehicle and a 30-year-old man from Jordan and a baby passenger were in another vehicle.
The woman was reportedly driving a Chevy HHR south on Highway 25 and the man was driving a Chevy pickup north on the highway when the collision occurred in the northbound lane at 11:26 a.m., according to the patrol.
Road conditions were wet at the time.
