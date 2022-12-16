BELLE PLAINE — The State Patrol reported a fatal crash Friday north of Belle Plaine in Sibley County.

Identities of those involved were to be released late Friday night.

A 71-year-old  woman from Belle Plaine was in one vehicle and a 30-year-old man from Jordan and a baby passenger were in another vehicle. 

The woman was reportedly driving a Chevy HHR south on Highway 25 and the man was driving a Chevy pickup north on the highway when the collision occurred in the northbound lane at 11:26 a.m., according to the patrol. 

Road conditions were wet at the time. 

