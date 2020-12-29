BLUE EARTH — A Windom man reportedly died after a single-vehicle crash Tuesday on Interstate 90 near Blue Earth, according to a State Patrol release.
The State Patrol plans to release the man’s name at 8 a.m. Wednesday. He was 42 years old.
The man was driving a 2015 Chevy Camaro west on 90 at 4:04 p.m. when the vehicle left the road and rolled multiple times in the north ditch. The driver was unbelted at the time and died at the scene, according to the release.
