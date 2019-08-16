WELLS — A single-vehicle crash Friday west of Wells resulted in a fatality, according to a State Patrol report.
A 17-year-old male driver was in a 2003 Ford Ranger with a 39-year-old male passenger at 1 p.m. going west on Highway 109 when the vehicle went onto the shoulder coming out of a curve near County Road 21, spun across both lanes, entered a ditch and rolled.
The 17-year-old was transported to Mayo Clinic Hospital-St. Marys in Rochester for treatment. His condition isn't known.
No information on the passenger apart from his age was available Friday evening. The State Patrol plans to release more information at 6 p.m. Saturday.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.