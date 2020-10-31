WINNEBAGO — One motorist died and another sustained life-threatening injuries Saturday after a crash on Highway 169 near Winnebago, according to the State Patrol.
The Minnesota State Patrol will release more details on the death this afternoon. The person was reportedly a 76-year-old man of Blue Earth.
They were driving a Dodge Caravan south on the highway around 12:42 a.m. when the vehicle collided with a Dodge Dart going north driven by Jeffrey G. Gunzenhauser, 20, of Winnebago, according to the State Patrol.
Gunzenhauser was transported to Hennepin County Medical Center with life-threatening injuries. The other driver's passenger, Stanley R. Oppedal, 84, of Ames, Iowa, had non-life-threatening injuries and was transported to the Mayo Clinic hospital.
This story will be updated.
