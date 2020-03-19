MANKATO — A person died during a fire at Gus Johnson Plaza early Thursday morning.

Mankato firefighters were called to the apartment complex at 413 N. Fourth St. around 2 a.m.

An occupant was found not breathing and CPR efforts were unsuccessful. The person's name is not being released until after family are notified.

Two minor injuries also occurred during the fire.

A sprinkler system and smoke alarms activated during the fire.

The cause of the fire is under investigation. Damage is estimated at $100,000.

