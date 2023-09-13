MANKATO — New federal funding will reimburse the city of Mankato for plans related to bringing a new air traffic control tower to Mankato Regional Airport.
The funding comes from the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law.
Minnesota Sens. Amy Klobuchar and Tina Smith on Friday announced the $385,502 in federal funding, which will reimburse the city for a portion of the money used to pay for a study related to the control tower.
That study will determine where on the airport grounds the control tower will go, city Public Works Director Jeff Johnson said.
“What the goals of that study are is to locate potential sites for the air traffic control tower, do the environmental work and the actual siting process,” he said. “Further on in the study will be what they call the cap height of the tower, how tall it would be.”
Johnson said the biggest benefits to a control tower will be more efficiency in operations and safety.
“Instead of pilots running off of visual and listening to radio and being somewhat controlled by air traffic controllers from a further distance away, we’ll have eyes on,” he said.
“Probably one of the biggest efficiencies that will happen is that the other uses of the airport besides the students can be prioritized directly and be controlled by the air traffic control tower so that the other (general aviation) users have an opportunity to have a more efficient operation for themselves.”
The City Council authorized the city manager to enter into a contract with the Federal Aviation Administration and airport consultants for work related to the siting process in April 2023, and work began shortly thereafter.
Johnson said they are looking at up to five potential locations.
“The idea is to obviously have the lowest cost of the utility extension and the lowest cap height possible to make it the most economical project.”
He said they’re hoping to have the preferred site identified with FAA approval sometime in the first quarter of 2025.
Design work is then expected from March to October of that year, and construction is expected to begin in February 2026 and conclude in January 2027.
In a news release, Klobuchar had said the federal funding will help boost efficiency and improve safety for travelers at the airport.
“Investments in our airport infrastructure serve as a down payment on the long-term economic well-being of our state,” she stated.
