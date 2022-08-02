ST. PETER — Federal infrastructure dollars will be used for local road projects, according to a recent discussion between the Minnesota Department of Transportation and the Nicollet County Board.
Every summer, MnDOT makes efforts to present its Capital Highway Investment Plan to commissioners, which details MnDOT’s state highway priorities for 10 years.
The Federal Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act will provide Minnesota, both MnDOT and local governments, federal transportation funding through 2026.
MnDOT District Seven Planner Sam Parker said right now they anticipate using nearly $165 million in federal funds to improve highways and bridges in MnDOT District 7.
In the Nicollet County and St. Peter area, three major projects will get a chunk of that change.
The Highway 22 project from Mankato to St. Peter, which has construction set for 2024-2025, will get $30 million.
The Highway 22 project from County Road 20 to Highway 111, which has construction set for 2026, will get $4.5 million.
Despite construction now estimated to start in 2027, the Highway 169 project from Broadway Avenue to Union Street will get about $3 million.
“Federal funding is very important to the district. When you look at the amount of federal funds that we use, it helps us deliver a lot more projects,” Parker said.
District 1 Commissioner Marie Dranttel said the federal dollars are an important boost to the projects.
“It reduces the cost to the local taxpayers. It reduces the cost to the state. It spreads that money into other projects,” she said.
While the Highway 14 project is federally funded, it won’t be getting money specifically from this round of funding due to the project starting before the bill was passed.
