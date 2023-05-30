MANKATO — Ideas about improvements to a section of Riverfront Drive will be collected during an open house 5:30-7 p.m. Wednesday at Franklin Elementary School's auditorium, 1000 N. Broad St.
The Mankato/North Mankato Planning Organization, or MAPO, is seeking feedback about a quarter-mile section of Riverfront Drive between May and Mabel streets. The organization's vision for that road section includes safety improvements, multi-modal connectivity, crossing opportunities and access points to Riverfront Drive.
Input collected will be used to build on the Riverfront Drive Intersection Improvements Study, a partnership project being handled by MAPO and the city. The study's purpose is to take a closer look at potential speeding, traffic back-ups, delays on side streets and crashes along the section.
Open house participants may use Door 9 to directly enter the school auditorium from Lafayette Street.
For more information, visit: www.mnmapo.org/RiverfrontStudy2023 or call 387-8600.
