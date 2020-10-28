MANKATO — School officials are holding public forums before they decide in December whether police resource officers should remain in Mankato secondary schools.
The contract between Mankato Area Public Schools and the city of Mankato to have police officers at West and East high schools and Prairie Winds Middle School is expiring at the end of the year. The Mankato School Board will decide in late December whether to extend the contract.
The partnership has been in place for decades. But there is a push, led by the Ignite the Youth group of students and young adult alumni, to remove the officers.
School district leaders decided to hold a series of listening sessions about the issue. Community members are invited to participate in one of the sessions to share about their experiences with resource officers.
Five in-person sessions and one virtual session is planned. Registration is required; go to www.isd77.org.
Many school and law enforcement officials say resource officers are in the schools to build positive relationships with students and help with proactive education on youth safety concerns.
But Ignite the Youth members believe officers in the schools create an environment where many Black and brown students feel disproportionately criminalized and unsafe. They propose the dollars used for resource officers be reallocated to other student support services. An online petition calling for that change has received nearly 1,500 signatures.
A number of petitioners, as well as a few supporters of officers in the schools, have been speaking during the open forum portion of recent School Board meetings.
“Adults need to respond to behaviors from trauma or lack of privileges with non-police professionals who specialize in these issues — such as trauma-informed social workers,” Deena Schuster, of YWCA Mankato, said during a meeting earlier this month.
Sharee Buell said she never saw a resource officer have a positive impact while she was a student success coach and lunch and recess monitor at Prairie Winds Middle School.
“What they do is they represent a systemic and cultural effect on the Black population,” she said. “It's important to consider what this group of people are asking for us to do — which is to remove a threatening presence in our schools.”
School Board members may be at some of the forums. The first session occurs at the same time as their board meeting.
An equity consultant will provide the board members with a summary of the feedback before they decide whether to extend the contract. That decision likely will be made during the Dec. 21 board meeting.
The consultant, who also is working with the district to develop an equity plan, is helping plan and will lead the forums. Leaders from the the Greater Mankato Diversity Council and YWCA Mankato will help facilitate.
School Board member Abdi Sabrie expressed concern about the Diversity Council and YWCA involvement during the Oct. 5 board meeting.
“I'd hate to see this being misdirected or clouded by other organizations' perspectives and agendas,” he said.
Sabrie also pressed district administrators to work to engage immigrants, including using a non-district location in which they would feel less intimidated.
“If you want to engage these communities, you have to take the conversation to them,” he said.
Listening sessions especially for immigrants are now planned on Nov. 11 and Nov. 20. The district's cultural liaisons will act as interpreters at those sessions and also will be available during the Nov. 17 virtual session.
