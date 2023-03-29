MANKATO — Mankato officials are seeking feedback on proposed playground designs for a city park near North Belmont Drive.
Replacements for Erlandson Park's playground equipment will be discussed during an open house 4-6 p.m. April 6 at Washington Elementary School, 1100 Anderson Drive.
The public may vote for preferred designs through April 10.
Ballots are available at: Every Voice Mankato. Input about the equipment also may be made online.
The project was identified in Mankato’s Community Investment Plan as part of the parks capital replacement fund.
