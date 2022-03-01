Just one candidate filed for a special election to finish the congressional term of the late U.S. Rep. Jim Hagedorn on the opening day of the filing period, according to the Minnesota secretary of state.
Tuesday also reduced the field by one potential contender. North Mankato Democrat Dan Feehan, who finished a close second in each of the last two races in the 1st District, said he would not run.
Feehan announced on Facebook he would not be a candidate — not in the special election and not in the Nov. 8 general election to decide the winner of the two-year term beginning in January.
Both the special election and the general election will decide who represents southern Minnesota’s 1st District in the U.S. House of Representatives. The Aug. 9 special election will fill the current 1st District seat through early January. The November election will fill the new 1st District seat, redrawn somewhat as part of the once-a-decade redistricting process.
The only filing listed on the secretary of state’s website was Bob Carney of Minneapolis, who ran for mayor of that city last year after previous unsuccessful runs for state Senate in 2016, U.S. Senate in 2012 and governor in 2010. In a nod to his persistence, he officially filed as Bob “Again” Carney Jr.
Candidates in congressional elections are not required to be residents of the district they are looking to represent.
Feehan lost to Hagedorn in an exceedingly close election in 2018 and narrowly lost again in a 2020 rematch.
In a Facebook post, Feehan said he had received “overwhelming encouragement” to run in both the special election and regular election this year but has decided to focus his time on his wife and three young children.
Red Wing bookstore owner Richard DeVoe announced his candidacy for the Democratic nomination this week in Red Wing.
Richard Painter, a University of Minnesota law professor, also announced Tuesday he will run as a Democrat in the race. Painter, a Republican until 2018, served as an ethics lawyer for former GOP President George W. Bush. He ran as Democrat against Democratic U.S. Sen. Tina Smith in the 2018 U.S. Senate race.
As recently as February, Painter was considering running against other Democratic incumbents seeking reelection — DFL Attorney General Keith Ellison, with Painter considering a challenge as an independent or as a Democrat, and DFL Gov. Tim Walz, with Painter contemplating a challenge as an independent, according to the online news website Axios.
State Rep. Jeremy Munson, R-Lake Crystal, is preparing to run as a Republican. Munson told Rochester-Mason City TV station KMIT last week that he had filed his candidacy with the Federal Elections Commission and would publicly launch the campaign at a later date.
Candidates have until 5 p.m. March 15 to file for the special election. If more than one candidate for any party files, a special primary election will be held May 24 to determine which candidate will represent their party on the Aug. 9 ballot.
Most area counties are in both the old and new districts, although Le Sueur County and western Brown County will be shifting for the November election into the 2nd and 7th districts, respectively. So voters in those areas will be voting in the 1st District for the last time in the special election.
Hagedorn, a Blue Earth Republican first elected in 2018, died of kidney cancer Feb. 17.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.