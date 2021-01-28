MANKATO — A Mankato man is accused of an armed home intrusion while harassing an ex-roommate for money.
Qalid Hussein Jama, 23, was charged with felony counts of terroristic threats, burglary with a dangerous weapon and possession of a gun after a prior conviction on Thursday in Blue Earth County District Court.
A former roommate told police Jama has been harassing him for money and three times showed up late at night at his residence in the Jacob Heights student townhouses complex off Monks Avenue. The man said he gave Jama $1,000 hoping he would leave him alone.
But Jama returned to the residence Monday and he had a gun, the charges said. The complainant was not there and Jama told another resident he'd be back and would not be friendly.
Jama allegedly returned at about 1 a.m. Wednesday and came into the townhouse through an open garage door while four occupants were sleeping.
One occupant heard noise, called 911 as he went downstairs and encountered an intruder believed to be Jama. The intruder reportedly pulled out a gun, told the occupant to hang up the phone and said he was there for the complainant.
The intruder reportedly yelled and banged on the complainant's door and threatened that things would get physical if he did not come out. The complainant recognized the intruder's voice as Jama, according to the court complaint.
The intruder left out a back door before police arrived.
Jama was spotted walking down a Mankato street about an hour later with a gun in his pocket, the charges say.
After his arrest, Jama allegedly admitted to a detective he went into the townhouse while he had the gun.
He is not allowed to have a gun because he has two prior felony convictions.
