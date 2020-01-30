MANKATO — A felon who witnesses say has been talking about joining the Ku Klux Klan and killing people faces new felony charges after police found a sawed-off shotgun with the serial number filed off inside his vehicle.
Christopher Andrew Thomas II, 33, of Mankato, faces several felony gun charges in Blue Earth County District Court.
A witness called police to the Salvation Army Tuesday because she suspected Thomas had driven there while under the influence. She told police the man was acting erratically, including asking how to join the Ku Klux Klan.
Officers have had recent encounters with Thomas — including instances where he reportedly talked about eating people, killing himself and family members, and bombing police squad cars — but did not arrest him.
Officers arrested Thomas this time after allegedly finding a sawed-off shotgun and suspected marijuana in his vehicle. The serial number had been filed off the gun, according to the court complaint.
