MANKATO — A Mankato man is accused of choking a woman he knows and threatening her with a gun.
Montique Rindaldo Bickham, 24, was charged Friday in Blue Earth County District Court with felony counts of assault, threats and stalking, and gross misdemeanor possessing a gun after felony convictions.
A roommate on Thursday provided police with surveillance video that twice shows Bickham assault a woman in their apartment, the charges allege.
Video from July 14 allegedly shows Bickham push a woman, rack a handgun, point it at the woman and make threatening statements.
Video from July 19 reportedly shows Bickham push and choke the woman.
The woman initially denied Bickham harmed her and claimed the gun found in their vehicle was hers. She changed her account after learning of the surveillance video.
Bickham also had initial denials. When he learned of the video he said he is going back to prison.
