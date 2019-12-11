MANKATO — A felon is facing several new charges after a stolen gun and drugs allegedly were found in his vehicle after he allegedly shoplifted a gun magazine from a Mankato store.
Trevon Romelle Wynn, 26, of Mankato, was charged with felony counts of possessing a firearm and possessing ammunition after a felony conviction, felony possession of burglary tools, misdemeanor theft and misdemeanor marijuana possession Wednesday in Blue Earth County District Court.
Mankato police were called to Scheels after a loss prevention officer allegedly saw Wynn cut open a package and put a gun magazine in his pocket. He reportedly discarded the magazine before leaving the store and he was outside in his vehicle with another man when officers arrived.
Officers allegedly found a loaded handgun and marijuana in the vehicle and a scissors in Wynn’s possession. Officers determined the gun had been reported stolen from Iowa.
Wynn claimed neither the gun nor the vehicle belonged to him. But police have stopped Wynn in that vehicle several times for driving infractions in recent months, the court complaint notes.
Both men were taken to jail, at which Wynn reportedly was heard asking the other man to claim possession of the gun. Wynn reportedly told the other man the man probably would only get probation if he took the gun charge.
The other man was released without charges.
Wynn has a lengthy criminal history, including felony assault and drug charges, that prohibits him from possessing a gun or ammunition. He also has multiple pending charges, including drug sales, from earlier this year.
