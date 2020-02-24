MANKATO — A man is facing felony assault and weapons charges after he allegedly pointed a gun at passersby in downtown Mankato early Sunday morning.
Several people reported a man pointed a handgun at them outside the Mankato Place mall around 2:30 a.m.
A Mankato police officer reviewed surveillance footage of the incident and recognized the suspect as Micah Glen Morson, 23, of Mankato, according to a court complaint.
Morson was located later that morning at a Mankato residence. A loaded handgun allegedly was found in his pants pocket.
Morson has multiple prior criminal convictions and isn't allowed to have a gun.
Morson is facing four new charges, filed Monday in Blue Earth County District Court: two counts of felony assault with a dangerous weapon and two felony charges involving weapon possession.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.