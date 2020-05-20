A felon who was twice caught with a loaded gun — and one of the times reportedly pointed it at someone — was sentenced to five years in prison.
Emmanuel Makarios Willies, 22, of Woodbury, was convicted of felony counts of possession of a gun after a felony conviction Tuesday in separate cases in Blue Earth and Nicollet counties.
Numerous other charges, including assault with a dangerous weapon in Blue Earth County and marijuana possession in Nicollet County, were dismissed in plea deals.
Willies was charged in Blue Earth County in April 2018 after a Mankato woman reported Willies had been physically abusive and multiple witnesses said he pointed a gun at her friend during a confrontation. A loaded handgun was found in the woman's apartment after Willies tried to escape out a window as police arrived.
Willies was charged in Nicollet County in February after multiple baggies of marijuana, a loaded handgun, ammunition and a stun gun reportedly were found in his vehicle after a traffic stop for speeding in St. Peter.
Willies received concurrent sentences of five years in prison, with credit for time already served. He'll be eligible for release in June 2023.
