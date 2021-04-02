MANKATO — Two houses were damaged when a fence and pile of debris caught fire Friday afternoon in Mankato.
Firefighters were called to a possible grass fire at 515 W. Third St. around 12:15 p.m., according to a Mankato Department of Public Safety news release. A wood fence and a pile of debris were on fire and extinguished.
Radiant heat from the fire caused damage to the residence at 515 W. Third St. as well as a neighboring residence.
Total damage to both properties was estimated at $30,000.
