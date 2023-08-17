MANKATO — A fentanyl awareness event Sunday in Mankato is about highlighting local support resources and combating the stigma surrounding addiction, said organizer Nancy Sack.
Sack is the grandmother of Travis Gustavson, the 21-year-old Mankato man who died from a fentanyl overdose in 2021. His family has been advocating for more awareness of fentanyl’s dangers since his death, including improving access to Narcan and partnering with local groups to hold memorial and educational events.
The latest gathering by advocacy groups is noon to 3 p.m. in Ray Erlandson Park. Long-term recovery specialists and drug task force representatives will be among the speakers.
The goals, Sack said, are to show families it’s OK to talk about addiction — not just fentanyl but any substances — and that there is help and hope out there.
“We advocate because we lost Travis and we advocate in his name, but we fight for all the kids,” Sack said.
Sunday is one day before National Fentanyl Prevention and Awareness Day. The observance day came about in response to spiking rates of fentanyl overdoses and deaths in recent years.
Minnesota had 978 overdose deaths from opioids, which includes fentanyl, in 2021, according to data from the state health department. The 2021 total was a 43% increase from 2020.
Blue Earth County has had several court cases related to fatal and non-fatal fentanyl overdoses in recent years. A woman who supplied fentanyl to Gustavson pleaded guilty to third-degree murder and received a prison sentence in 2022, while another alleged supplier’s case is nearing the trial stage.
The most likely age groups to have non-fatal opioid overdoses are between 15-34 years old. Because opioids impact young people at disproportionate rates, awareness campaigns specifically target them and their families.
People who work with young people in schools should be more aware of fentanyl as well, said organizer Kara Richardson, who hopes educators contribute to a strong turnout Sunday. Richardson is a correctional officer with the Blue Earth County Sheriff’s Office, a forensic and recovery specialist with the county’s adult drug court, and the founder of Next Step Recovery.
The growing number of people and families being impacted by fentanyl is “heart-wrenching,” she said.
“Our area has definitely seen a huge rise, and it’s really impacting the younger generation,” she said.
For that reason, Richardson encouraged parents and guardians to be willing to have hard conversations with their children about the risks. The event can be a continuation of those conversations for people familiar with fentanyl or a starting point for people new to the issue.
Organizers are welcoming families to bring photo memorials of their lost loved ones to the event.
For more information on fentanyl and the national awareness day, go to www.facingfentanylnow.org.
If You Go What: Fentanyl and substance overdose awareness event When: 12-3 p.m. Sunday Where: Ray Erlandson Park, 101 N. Belmont St.
