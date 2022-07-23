MANKATO — Upcoming naloxone trainings and awareness events in Mankato come as the state health department reported a record number of drug overdose deaths in 2021.
A total of 1,286 people died of overdoses last year, a 22% increase from 2020, according to preliminary data from the Minnesota Department of Health. Fentanyl and other highly potent synthetic opioids accounted for 834 of the deaths.
The uptick hits home in the Mankato area, where the Minnesota River Valley Drug Task Force earlier this year reported investigating at least 12 drug overdose deaths in 2021.
Unfortunately, the Mankato area isn’t immune from the rise in overdoses, said Matt DuRose, Mankato’s deputy director of public safety.
“We can’t think this is a metro thing,” he said. “It’s in our community and people need to be aware of that and recognize signs of use and symptoms to make sure we’re watching out.”
The health department reported Greater Minnesota’s 23% increase in overdose deaths surpassed the seven-county metropolitan area’s 20% increase, a first since 2014.
Neither DuRose nor the family of Travis Gustavson, the 21-year-old Mankato man who died of an overdose in February 2021, were surprised at the record numbers.
“I was afraid what they would go up to,” said Kim Gustavson, Travis’ mother. “It’s not going away. It’s getting worse and worse.”
The third-degree murder trial for the woman accused of distributing the fentanyl that killed Gustavson is set for Sept. 12 in Blue Earth County District Court. Gustavson’s family just celebrated what would’ve been his 23rd birthday on Thursday. He’s “forever 21,” his mother said.
“Losing a child to fentanyl poisoning is devastating,” she said. “Our family is broken; our pain just gets worse.”
After organizing a vigil and awareness event last year in Mankato, they’re planning another one with partners on Aug. 21 at Ray Erlandson Park on 101 N. Belmont Drive. The event from noon-3 p.m., coinciding with the first National Fentanyl Prevention and Awareness Day, will remember lives lost to overdoses and raise awareness of addiction treatment options, naloxone access and the task force’s work getting fentanyl off the streets.
The task force, led by Commander Jeff Wersal, has been releasing regular updates this year documenting fentanyl seizures and arrests of suppliers. Numerous criminal cases related to the arrests are winding their way through the court system.
For naloxone trainings, Christian Family Solutions on Good Counsel Drive continues to offer them every second and fourth Monday each month. The organization has provided more than 300 trainings since September 2021, said Stephanie Jordan, community overdose prevention instructor.
Participants come away from the trainings with overdose prevention kits including naloxone and fentanyl test strips. Many illicit drugs, often heroin but also cocaine and methamphetamine, are laced with fentanyl without the user’s knowledge. The strips detect fentanyl in drugs, while naloxone can reverse an overdose when administered fast.
“People aren’t fully aware of the substances they’re using,” Jordan said. “Hopefully by providing those resources we can reduce that number of overdose deaths.”
Kim Gustavson wants naloxone readily available, saying you never know when it’ll be needed. Her family let it be known they have it available to people no questions asked, prompting one of Travis’ friends to come by for naloxone in summer 2021.
“They knew of somebody overdosing and they did get there in time,” she said.
Naloxone can’t solve everything, she added, advising people not to be afraid to call 911 as well. Further emergency response and medical treatment could very well be needed even after naloxone is employed.
Along with the Aug. 21 event, a Mankato event is in the works for International Overdose Awareness Day on Aug. 31.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.