MANKATO — The first National Fentanyl Poisoning Awareness and Prevention Day will feature an event Sunday at Erlandson Park.

The event, which runs from noon to 3 p.m., will feature speakers and a variety of informational tables from area recovery and assistance groups and the Minnesota River Valley Task Force.

Other groups include the Southern Minnesota Harm Reduction Team, WEcovery, NextStep Recovery, REACH — Lutheran Social Services, RAAN, Horizon Homes, The Steve Rummler Hope Network, Change the Outcome Foundation.

