MANKATO — Edward Inch, in his first year as Minnesota State University’s president, told listeners he had noticed something different about the Centennial Student Union when he walked in Sunday morning: “It smelled fantastic.”
The aroma was made by a blend of cuisines from more than a half dozen countries as part of the 48th Mankato Area International Festival, which is among Minnesota’s largest international events.
Hundreds of students and area residents packed the union to grab plates of Pakistani tandoori chicken with naan, Ethiopian stew on injera bread and Nepali dumplings, among other foods.
Waleed Mehmood Sulehri, who this April became president of the International Student Association, stood near a booth for his home country, Pakistan, as peers painted henna tattoos and handed out cake crusts. The senior was there Saturday evening as seven international student associations began food preparations.
“It was honestly — in the kitchen it was chaos because a lot of people from different student associations were there,” he said. “But the dining services (staff) were very, very cooperative and friendly.”
“It was entertaining as well,” he added with a grin.
After the event was canceled on two separate occasions because of the pandemic, Sulehri started this fall with a goal to engage his fellow international students and make the festival a success.
He saw his aim coming to fruition Saturday when Mavericks preparing their nations’ respective cuisines made efforts to help each other out, even if a country’s cooking practices were foreign to them. Anyone can help by dicing an onion, Sulehri noted.
Learning to revere other cultures and showing unity are two practices he wants to build on to carry the university’s nearly 1,300 international students from over 90 countries through the pandemic.
“Especially with midterms around the corner, and the semester is already near its end — everyone’s busy with their projects, assignments,” he said. “And everyone took the time out to actually come to this event.”
Before lunch, a fashion show displayed vibrant clothing, and afterward students took to the stage in the union’s ballroom to perform dances. Inch said as he walked around the event, he appreciated how each outfit he saw served as a rich symbol of a nation’s history.
“Sometimes I get a little distressed that people become intolerant of differences,” Inch said. “What I hope we do more of, and what this represents a big part of, is we ought to be celebrating those differences. Those are what make us special.
“It’s what makes this community special: to hear the stories of the people that are part of our community.”
The festival kicks off a week of events in honor of International Education Week, a joint initiative of the U.S. Department of State and Department of Education to “prepare Americans for a global environment and attract future leaders from abroad,” according to the university’s website.
The Monday event, “Connecting through Conversations,” will occur at noon in Ostrander Auditorium. Two events, including a cross-cultural communication panel, are set for Tuesday, with an International Poetry Festival happening at 2 p.m. Thursday.
The complete list of locations and times can be found on the university’s website.
