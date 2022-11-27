For 40 years, the American Library Association’s “Banned Books Week” has shed light on efforts to keep literary materials on the shelves of public and school libraries.
It’s an ongoing effort, according to regional and national library officials. And while this year’s events have come and gone, there’s consensus that some books will continue to be challenged or banned.
Only one such effort has been recently reported in the Waseca-Le Sueur Library System, said director Stacy Lienemann. That complaint was made against the book, “It’s Perfectly Normal,” written by Robie H. Harris and illustrated by Michael Emberley. But it typically remains on the library shelf, Lienemann says, possibly only moved to a new location.
“Many libraries around the state have seen similar requests for this book,” Lienemann said.
The ALA states it’s a book that has often been challenged due to its sex education themes for children 10 years and up. Hokanson says this book’s challenges become more complex because there are several editions.
But for now, it’s been relatively quiet in the region. Ann Hokanson, executive director of the Traverse des Sioux Regional Library System in Mankato, says a transparent process to handle complaints or challenges is critical.
“We often go years without any concerns,” Hokanson said, although she acknowledged “a slight uptick” in 2022.
Hokanson’s organization is one of 12 regional library systems in Minnesota, providing services and technical expertise to the nine-county South Central region, including over 40 public, academic and school libraries.
“The American Library Association tracks the titles and frequencies of book challenges,” Hokanson said. “The list does change a little each year, and generally reflects the cultural concerns of our nation. Right now, the books being challenged tend to be memoirs or novels by Black authors and those on LQBTQ issues.”
Many Minnesota school districts experienced that trend during recent school board races, as the Minnesota Parents Alliance voiced concerns over critical race theory and LGBTQ issues.
Travis Olson, director of teaching and learning for Mankato Area Public Schools, says there have been no formal book challenges during the 2021-22 school year or the first few months of this year.
Olson agrees with Hokanson that having a formal process for complaints is important. To lodge a complaint or concern in the district, Olson says School Board policy 630 provides a guideline and can be viewed on the district website.
It states, in part; “The school board recognizes differences of opinion on the part of some members of the school district community relating to certain areas of the instructional program. Interested persons may request an opportunity to review materials and submit a request for reconsideration of the use of certain textbooks or instructional materials.”
Because “the purpose of this policy is to provide direction in handling questioned materials issues,” Olson said this process would also be followed in the case a library book that might be challenged.
Hokanson believes the public library system more often has to deal with book challenges because school boards and administrators have well-established processes, along with traditionally more experienced board members than a public library.
“It’s not always certain that a library board is all in the same direction,” she said. But she also applauds the work of regional systems and librarians.
“Usually a person with concerns is able to speak in person with a library director or media specialist and they are able to understand each other’s points of view and reasoning, and nothing further happens,” Hokanson said. “But sometimes people wish to undertake a formal process to have the material reconsidered, usually with the goal of having it removed from the library.
“Certainly, people should be able to be concerned what’s in a library,” Hokanson stressed. “And we’re always open about that. Whenever people care a lot about something, it can happen.”
Challenges growing
Nationwide, there has been an “unprecedented flood” of book bans in school districts, according to PEN America, an organization dedicated to fighting book bans, advocating for the First Amendment. In total, there were 1,648 book titles that were banned during the 2021-22 school year, it reported.
That mirrors figures from the ALA, which recorded 1,651 unique titles and 681 challenges during the first nine months of 2022, which counted 729 challenges to library, school, and university materials during all of 2021, which had risen fourfold from the previous year.
“This is a dangerous time for readers and the public servants who provide access to reading materials,” says Deborah Caldwell-Stone, director of ALA’s Office for Intellectual Freedom. “Readers, particularly students, are losing access to critical information, and libraries and teachers are under attack for doing their jobs.”
Hokanson said that trend is concerning as “the libraries see it as a political thing.” Social media, she added, has played a large role in mobilizing efforts on both sides.
“It’s really faster and easier to get people organized and with a pretty good method (of challenging books,)” Hokanson said.
In the state, the newly formed Minnesota Parents Alliance endorsed several slates of candidates to run for school boards, with key topics to challenge racial and LQBTQ issues, which has led to concerns over curriculum instruction and materials.
“More often than not, current challenges to books originate not from concerned parents acting individually but from political and advocacy groups working in concert to achieve the goal of limiting what books students can access and read in public schools,” according to PEN.
Hokanson still credits library systems for helping navigate these new waters.
“A vast majority of the time — until now — it (a book challenge) never gets to the board,” she said. “Libraries in our area have always been prepared. Process is important so you’re not caught making it up as it goes.”
