MANKATO — Police responded to four physical confrontations in downtown Mankato early Saturday and Sunday mornings.
But the weekend that included Minnesota State University's homecoming celebrations was a relatively safe one, a Mankato Department of Public Safety official said.
“It was a very successful weekend. We had a safe weekend,” said Associate Director of Public Safety Dan Schisel.
Officers issued “very, very few” underage drinking citations and responded to only a few party complaints, Schisel said.
He credited the university for organizing several events for students.
“They've learned how to provide a lot of activities and keep them engaged,” he said.
There were two reports of confrontations early Saturday morning and two more on Sunday morning in downtown Mankato. But Schisel said he did not know if they involved homecoming revelers.
One incident between two males remained under investigation Monday and could result in misdemeanor charges, Schisel said. No charges are expected in the other three confrontations, in which an alleged aggressor or aggressors were gone before police arrived and were not identified.
