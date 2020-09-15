MANKATO — Eight of nine counties in south-central Minnesota had new COVID-19 cases confirmed Tuesday.
The region combined for 28 new cases, down from Monday, according to the Minnesota Department of Health. There were no new deaths reported in the region.
Blue Earth County's nine new cases were the most in the region, while only Faribault County didn't have any new cases.
The full list of new cases in the region includes:
- Blue Earth County — Nine
- Nicollet County — Five
- Brown County — Five
- Waseca County — Four
- Le Sueur County — Two
- Watonwan County — One
- Sibley County — One
- Martin County — One
Statewide, five more Minnesotans died of COVID-19. Minnesota's pandemic death toll is now 1,927.
Total COVID hospitalizations across the state dropped again, continuing an encouraging trend in recent weeks. There were five fewer Minnesotans with COVID in intensive care units Monday, but two more hospitalized outside ICUs.
Blue Earth County had no current COVID hospitalizations as of Monday, according to county public health data. Residents as young as 13 and as old as 94 have been hospitalized with COVID during the pandemic.
