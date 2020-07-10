MANKATO — South-central Minnesota had fewer new COVID-19 cases this week compared to the week before, although nearly all area counties had less testing during roughly the same time period.
The nine-county region had 243 new cases confirmed between July 4-10, compared to 276 the week before. Only Watonwan County had more completed tests than the week before.
While Blue Earth County's new cases dropped from 131 to 102 from week to week, Minnesota Department of Health data show the rate of positive tests slightly rose from July 1-8.
The rate indicates new cases dropped in the county because there was less testing. State health officials said this week that outbreaks in other states could lead to testing shortages.
Le Sueur, Watonwan and Brown were the area counties where cases rose from this week to last week. Watonwan's rise from 27 new cases last week to 30 this week came during a time when testing significantly ramped up, leading to a big drop in its positive test rate.
Waseca and Martin counties' new cases remained level this week, while Nicollet, Faribault and Sibley counties joined Blue Earth County in having fewer new cases.
For daily case increases, all nine area counties had newly confirmed positives Friday. The virus continues to circulate in communities across the region, leading county health officials to reiterate the importance of social distancing, mask-wearing and isolating when sick.
The full list of new cases confirmed in area counties Friday includes:
- Blue Earth — Eight
- Brown — Five
- Nicollet — Four
- Watonwan — Three
- Waseca — Two
- Le Sueur — Two
- Faribault — One
- Sibley — One
- Martin — One
