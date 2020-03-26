MANKATO — Bars and restaurants won’t have to pay their liquor license fees anytime soon.
The suntanned teens weeding and watering municipal flower beds and hanging flower baskets will be mostly absent this year.
City grants supporting community festivals have been diverted to housing the homeless in hotels.
Debates over new downtown hotels and construction of new sports/recreation facilities have been put on hold.
Mankato City Council meetings have changed dramatically in the past two weeks. Even a minor coughing jag required some reassurance, because the cougher is the person leading the city’s coronavirus planning and response.
“Seasonal allergies,” Deputy City Manager Alison Zelms told the council before taking a sip of water.
Even in normal times, Zelms’ voice might have been tested by the number of items she needed to cover during Monday night’s report. There was a new emergency ordinance authorizing City Manager Pat Hentges, who was participating in the meeting via telephone, to waive enforcement of minor code violations, delay fees and utility shut-offs, and expedite certain building permits. And there was an update on actions taken since the council held a special meeting a week ago to pass its first emergency ordinance.
“Again, it’s that flexibility as things continue to change on a daily basis,” Zelms said.
Under the emergency ordinance, Hentges will be able to approve requests for building expansion or reuse without the applicant going through the traditional planning and zoning process. Nearby property owners, members of the Planning Commission and city staff will still be allowed to make comments and recommendations before approval is granted.
Hengtes or designated staff members will also be authorized to suspend late fees on utility bills; allow delayed repayment of municipal small-business loans; and suspend shut-offs of utility services for nonpayment.
With bars and restaurants closed or offering limited pick-up service, liquor license renewals and payments are being put on hold.
“They aren’t using those licenses in any significant way, and so we’ve refunded those payments that were made and ... delaying when the license is due to August 1st,” Zelms said. “... Those are things that do have a revenue implication to the city, but obviously the goal would be to provide relief during these times.”
City staff are considering a temporary suspension of parking restrictions in front of businesses to allow customers to easily take advantage of curbside food pickup, the only option available to restaurants and bars that are prohibited from seating customers under statewide orders aimed at reducing the spread of the virus.
The emergency ordinance also allows staff to suspend enforcement of code violations that don’t affect public health and safety. Known as Class II nuisances, the violations range from messy yards to failing to clean up graffiti. Zelms said enforcement could be delayed if the property owner is ill or is having trouble finding a contractor to fix the violation.
One pandemic response will leave Mankato a little more dreary in 2020. This is when the city typically hires dozens of teenagers and college students to fill temporary Parks Department jobs involving landscaping, flower box planting and weeding, and maintenance of hanging flower baskets.
“We don’t plan to do that this year,” Zelms said.
The decision will save money, and the value of the hanging flower baskets and flower boxes downtown is minimal if fewer people are able to visit the city center, she said.
Nearly $4,000 in community grants — for Pridefest, the Minnesota River Ramble and other community events — have been suspended. The dollars are instead being shifted to the Connections Shelter to provide gap-funding for putting homeless people in hotel rooms to allow for social distancing and to protect the health of the mostly-older volunteers at the shelter.
Even as the smaller measures are being implemented, the city is preparing for worse-case and worst-case scenarios if the outbreak hits Mankato hard in weeks and months ahead.
Hentges praised Zelms and other city workers for their responsiveness and planning: “Operationally, I think we’re in as good a shape as any city I can think of.”
Several council members seconded the sentiment, led by Mayor Najwa Massad, who said she’s called Zelms in the middle of the night when a concern strikes her.
“I can call her at 3 o’clock in the morning — and she answers the phone — with a comment or something when I can’t sleep and I’m worried. We cannot be more proud of the staff that we have in Mankato,” Massad said. “I can put my head on the pillow and I can fall asleep knowing that the citizens and our City Council are being taken care of.”
