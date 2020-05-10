Some area low-level offenders are avoiding jail time due to the pandemic while more serious offenders are starting their jail stays in seclusion.
COVID-19 cases have reached a handful of county jails across the state, but no cases have been reported locally.
The administrators of three of the largest jails in the area say they started taking precautions before the coronavirus took hold in Minnesota. Those precautions have included quarantining new inmates and closing jails to visitors.
Area jails also have reduced their populations by releasing some nonviolent offenders and waiving bookings for some misdemeanor crimes.
Le Sueur County Jail Administrator Mitch Overn said the pandemic has brought more changes to procedures in the last two months than he experienced in all of his prior six years of overseeing the jail combined.
Thinning the population
The average number of residents in the Le Sueur, Nicollet and Blue Earth County jails has been reduced in hopes of preventing the virus from getting into the facilities and slowing the spread should it arrive.
The Blue Earth County Jail, within the county’s Justice Center in Mankato, has a capacity of 132 and typically averages about 100 inmates. These days Jail Administrator James Saleda said he’s overseeing around 70 inmates.
The Le Sueur County Jail, in the new county Justice Center in Le Center, is now home to 15 men. It has 80 beds and about 30 of them are filled on a typical day, Overn said.
The 34-bed Nicollet County Jail in St. Peter typically has about 20 inmates. Since the pandemic, Jail Administator Joel Polzin said the headcount has been a dozen or less.
In all three counties, the administrators said fewer people are being booked into jail when accused of misdemeanor nonviolent crimes. Law enforcement officers are increasingly using their discretion to send people home after advising them to expect to be summoned to court at a later date.
“It depends on the circumstances. It’s decided on a case-by-case basis,” Polzin said.
District court judges also have been deciding on a case-by-case basis to reduce bail amounts or alter other release conditions to allow more accused inmates to go home while they await their next court date.
A handful of sentenced inmates also were released early or temporarily as the pandemic first reached Minnesota.
In Blue Earth and Le Sueur counties, a few inmates near the end of their sentences for lower-level crimes were released a few days early, their jailers said.
In Le Sueur County, a few inmates also were released with GPS monitoring. They had been allowed out on work release during the day. Now they are on house arrest and allowed only to go to work, Overn said.
The two or three inmates that were serving sentences with work release in Nicollet County were given a furlough. They will be required to report back to jail to serve the remainder of their sentences once the pandemic has subsided, Polzin said.
Starting in quarantine
New jail residents are now beginning their stays with no contact with other inmates.
Inmates are being quarantined at least seven days in Blue Earth and Nicollet. In Le Sueur County it’s 14 days.
Quarantined inmates are allowed out of their private cells periodically, Overn said, but only when no other inmates are in common areas. Disinfectants are used to clean common areas after a new inmate uses them.
The new guests are screened regularly for COVID-19. Any inmate that is exhibiting possible symptoms is tested and quarantined.
An inmate or two has been tested in each of the jails and all of those tests have come back negative. The jail administrators said they have not have any difficulty obtaining testing.
If an inmate at any of the three facilities were to test positive, they would be kept at the jail in quarantine and cared for by contracted medical staff. They would be taken to a medical facility only if their symptoms became severe.
Other precautions
Local jailers say they are concentrating their efforts on preventing the coronavirus from getting into the jails. Along with quarantining new inmates, they are screening staff for symptoms before they start their shifts and are not allowing any nonessential visitors.
The no-visitors policy has forced the cancellation of some programming for inmates, including AA meetings and GED courses that were led by by volunteers and contractors.
The local jail officials are looking at options for resuming some of the offerings in an online format.
In Le Sueur County, jail staff members also have started leading some life skills classes. In Blue Earth County, a GED teacher is preparing and dropping off packets of independent study materials for inmates.
The visitors restriction does not apply to inmates’ attorneys, though the jail administrators said most attorneys are opting to communicate with clients electronically.
Video chats, phone calls, texts and emails are the only options for inmates to communicate with other people on the outside.
But that isn’t much of a change in Blue Earth and Le Sueur counties, where no in-person visits were allowed even before the pandemic. There was previously an option for people to come to a publicly accessible area of the jail to use videoconferencing there to video chat with an inmate in another area. That opportunity has been suspended.
In Nicollet County, there is no longer the option for visitors to come see an inmate through glass while communicating on a phone.
The communications company that services jails has reduced its rates for the options that remain for contacting inmates from a remote location.
Mask use policies vary at the three jails. In Nicollet County masks are only required if there is a symptomatic inmate. In Blue Earth County, mask use is optional unless staff is with a quarantined inmate or an inmate is going to court.
In Le Sueur County staff are now wearing masks any time they are interacting with inmates, and inmates who are still in quarantine must wear them when the are out of their cells.
The Blue Earth and Nicollet jails are accepting donations of handmade masks. The Le Sueur County Jail already was gifted an ample supply.
