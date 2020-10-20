MANKATO — Five counties in south-central Minnesota combined for 19 newly reported COVID-19 cases Tuesday, the lowest daily uptick over the last week.
Tuesday was also a rare day with no new cases in Blue Earth County, according to the Minnesota Department of Health. Nicollet County had the most new cases with nine.
Mondays and Tuesday often have lower new case counts due to reporting lags from the weekend.
In south-central Minnesota's nine counties, the average uptick in combined cases on Mondays and Tuesday was 28 over the last three weeks. The average uptick on all other days was 59.
The full list of new cases in area counties includes:
- Nicollet County — Nine
- Watonwan County — Three
- Martin County — Three
- Brown County — Two
- Faribault County — Two
Statewide, the health department confirmed another seven COVID deaths. None were in south-central Minnesota, which has remained at 64 total COVID deaths during the pandemic for a week now.
Minnesota's pandemic death toll rose to 2,246.
