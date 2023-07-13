The 4-H and FFA programs provided the farm animal fun at the Waseca County Fair on Thursday.
With barns full of animals, including chickens, goats, pigs, rabbits, cows and more, it was as if the whole farm had been brought to the fair. People walked up and down the rows of pens and looked on as the furry, and not-so furry, friends slept or grazed from their feeders.
One little boy squealed with delight as he was allowed to pet a baby chicken an FFA student was holding. Others smiled with noses pressed to the cages as they peered at fluffy rabbits.
Though 4-H and FFA both work with farm animals, the programs do so for different reasons. 4-H mostly works with the animals to train them to compete in shows, where they are then sold. Different animals can compete in different categories.
For example, there are two different classes when showing goats: meat and dairy. The animals are rated by a judge, who grades them on different attributes depending on what class they are in.
Ty Krautkremer, who has been showing meat goats for the last five years, said some of the process in preparing for the show at the county fair includes teaching the goats how to walk for competition.
“They have to walk a certain way in the show ring,” he said. “Some are fast learners, but some are slow, too, and you gotta kind of drag them. But they all learn eventually.”
The three goats that Krautkremer showed at this year’s fair were born in December 2022, and he said it’s typical to show goats at a young age. He said his favorite part is seeing the change from start to finish.
“It’s cool to teach them and see the progress they make,” he said. “They change a lot.”
FFA, on the other hand, is an academic-based program for people interested in a career in agriculture. Most of the members, aside from instructors and overseers, are students who take classes and are a part of FFA because of that.
Though there aren’t many, there are some students who participate in both 4-H and FFA. Regardless of if you’re in 4-H or not, FFA instructor McKensy Rew said if you like agriculture, FFA is for you.
“It gives the students a chance to grow to be future leaders,” she said. “It’s a great program to develop leadership skills for them, and it doesn’t matter where you’re from or where you grew up. If you grow up in the city or on a farm, it doesn’t matter. If you have a passion for agriculture, anyone can do it.”
The fair continues through Sunday.
