MANKATO — Fifteen people are now running for Mankato School Board.
Elizabeth Ratcliff, of Mankato, submitted her candidacy papers Monday.
The candidates who have previously filed are: Erin Kenward, Michael Haskins, Erin Roberts, Kenneth Reid, Janet Meegan, Habiba Rashid, Jamie Aanenson, Jennifer Jacobs, Megan Dell, Jeremiah Myer, Shannon Sinning, Megan Schnitker, Chris Shearman and incumbent Abdi Sabrie.
Four seats are up for election in November.
Candidates must file by 5 p.m. Tuesday at the district office.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.