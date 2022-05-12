All the celebs were there. Did you miss it?
Walt Disney, Neil Armstrong, Elon Musk, Oprah Winfrey, Wilt Chamberlain and Tupac Shakur made appearances in Mankato on Wednesday morning at Franklin Elementary School.
Nearly 70 fifth grade students at Franklin put on a wax museum, acting like famous figures from the American past and present. The fifth grade students dressed up in costume, gave speeches and displayed informational boards they’ve been working on for months. Fellow Franklin students and fifth graders’ parents toured the museum as skies were cloudy but cooperative.
It’s the eighth annual wax museum the fifth grade team has hosted, with the first year’s students now seniors in high school, said Mike Nagel, fifth grade teacher at Franklin.
“The teachers learn something new each year,” he said. “And there are a lot of smiles on the faces of the kids. It’s a fun project because they get to pick who they research. They do everything. It’s very hands’ on. They’ve worked for over two months and it culminates with this.”
Fifth grader Teddy Barke didn’t get his first choice of an American figure to research. His first choice was Winston Churchill, but another classmate had already selected him so Barke ended up featuring Alfred Nobel instead.
“I pretty much learned everything about him,” Barke said.
Filsen Saleban, fellow fifth grade student, presented on Eleanor Roosevelt, who, she said, never wanted to be a First Lady. She was a teacher and a writer when she got called to the job.
“I was interested in Eleanor Roosevelt because not a lot of first ladies were doing something important,” Saleban said. “She wanted to be a teacher and a writer, not a First Lady.”
Herb Brooks was another American figure featured at the Franklin wax museum, by fifth grader Colin Brown. “Herb Brooks is an inspiring person because he showed courage,” Brown said. “He’s determined. He died in a car accident in 2003 at the age of 66.”
Fifth grader Graham Wayne enacted P.T. Barnum, right down to the black top hat and red and gold ringmaster coat. Wayne said he found the costume online at fun.com.
His parents Nick and Katie Wayne came to see their son’s display and were impressed with the fifth graders’ wax museum. “It’s a fantastic way to get kids to learn about people who have made impacts on the world,” Katie Wayne said. Dad Nick Wayne said it was “infotainment” for Franklin’s younger students, who toured the wax museum with their teachers on Wednesday.
“What a neat way for the younger kids to learn,” Nick Wayne said. “And it’s not out of a book.”
Blaze Partridge selected Tupac Shakur for his wax museum famous figure. He wore a blue bandana and even mimicked the deceased entertainer’s jaunty style of walking.
Annie Oakley made an appearance too, picked by fifth grader Kenley Staunton. “I have always had a love for shooting guns,” she said. “And I thought her life story was really cool. She could outshoot almost anybody.”
Staunton put a lot of effort into her costume, donning a leather skirt with embellishments, leather vest, black long-sleeved shirt, scarf and a black cowgirl hat from Hobby Lobby.
“That was cool,” remarked kindergartener Zack Peterson after passing by Staunton’s display. His teacher Michelle Krahling said her 23 students enjoyed the chance to “learn about cool people from history. My kids were very into the sports figures and Walt Disney.”
