MANKATO — An additional judge will be seated in Blue Earth County and the state is accepting applications to fill the seat until an election.
The state Legislature recently approved new funding for a number of public safety initiatives, including another judge to serve the 5th Judicial District.
The Minnesota Supreme Court decided the new judge should be chambered at the Blue Earth County Courthouse in Mankato. The decision was based on caseloads and made in consultation with the chief judge of the 5th District, according to an order from Chief Justice Lorie Gildea.
There are currently four judges seated in Blue Earth County and 17 in the 5th District, which includes 15 counties in southwestern Minnesota.
The state's Commission on Judicial Selection will review applications and make a recommendation to Gov. Tim Walz.
Applications are being accepted through Aug. 16. Application instructions are at https://mn.gov/governor/administration/judicialappointments.
The governor will appoint a judge to serve for at least one year. Assuming someone is appointed before November, the seat will be up for election in the November 2022.
