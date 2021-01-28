MANKATO — Two men were arrested after a report of a fight in a garage in Mankato.
No one is charged in the fight, but two men stopped leaving the scene are now facing weapons charges and one of them also allegedly possessed drugs.
According to court complaints and police reports:
A witness reported six men fighting and one had a gun Tuesday morning in a garage at an apartment building at 1203 Eastport Drive.
Mankato police stopped a vehicle leaving the area and smelled marijuana. Three occupants were detained, including Devonta Laytrone Buggs, 27, and Trevon Romelle Wynn, 26, both of Mankato.
Wynn had blood on his face and hand and his shirt was torn, leading officers to suspect he had been involved in the reported fight. He claimed he had fallen on the ice.
Wynn allegedly had 2 grams of cocaine in his possession.
A stolen gun was found in the glove compartment of the SUV. The gun was loaded and the hammer was locked back.
Buggs said the gun was Wynn's and he never touched it. He admitted he knew Wynn put the gun in the SUV with them but said he did not know where.
An officer later watched video of Wynn while Wynn was in the back of his squad. Wynn called the owner of the SUV and asked her to tell police the gun belonged to her.
Wynn reportedly mentioned the gun was in the glove box. Officers never told Wynn where they had found the gun.
Wynn and Buggs were charged with felonies Wednesday in Blue Earth County District Court for possessing a gun after felony convictions. Wynn also is charged with felony drug possession.
