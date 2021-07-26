ST. PETER — St. Peter’s filing period for a mayoral race and three City Council member races starts Tuesday and runs through Aug. 10.
Four of the City Council’s seven elected positions will be up for grabs in November.
The mayoral seat is now held by Chuck Zieman. Council members Ed Johnson and Shanon Nowell hold the north ward seats, while Council member Stephen Grams holds the south ward seat.
Qualifications for the positions include being an eligible voter in Minnesota, not filing for the same or any other office in the general election, be at least 21 years old, and be a city resident for at least 30 days before the general election.
For more information, visit www.saintpetermn.gov.
