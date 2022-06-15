MANKATO — A better municipal pool has been near the top of the wish list throughout the decade-long effort to improve Mankato’s park and recreation facilities using an extension of the local sales tax. And the idea of adding waterpark features at Tourtellotte Park has been on the mind of some residents since the 1990s.
While the pool project has been scaled back substantially in the past five years, the city appears to be on the verge of starting construction of major improvements.
Council member Karen Foreman, expressing relief at seeing signs of imminent progress on the municipal pool project, made the motion this week to approve the final designs and advertise for bids.
“We’ve been discussing this for as long as I’ve been on the council,” Foreman said.
If bids fall within the expected range of about $6.75 million when they’re opened July 15, the council is expected to authorize construction 10 days later with work beginning as soon as the swimming season ends in mid-August.
It was five years earlier — August 2017 — when a consultant’s study suggested $6.5 million could modernize Tourtellotte’s historic bathhouse, add two or three large water slides, create a 2,600-square-foot zero-depth entry family play pool, add a splash pad, construct a lazy-river raft ride and set up a small four-lane lap pool.
The council later decided that Tourtellotte’s location immediately adjacent to a residential neighborhood made it a poor location for a busy water park. And the cost estimates from 2017 appear to be extremely inaccurate in 2022.
The final designs include a base project that will build a new mechanical building on the north side of the pool, opposite from the Depression-era bathhouse that will be thoroughly renovated with new family changing rooms, better accessibility and other modern amenities.
The splash pad is now tentatively slated to be located in a different yet-to-be-named city park, but the zero-depth entry play pool is still planned for Tourtellotte — slightly larger at about 3,200 square feet.
It includes some smaller slides and water features aimed at the youngest kids, plus a small extension that will serve as a plunge pool for a large water slide. That slide — 21 feet high with a trio of 360-degree turns stretching over 151 feet — is expected to cost $375,000 and is an alternate in the bidding process, meaning the council will decide July 25 whether it fits in the budget.
The project no longer includes the raft ride or the separate lap pool, but the Olympic-size pool and diving well will be reconditioned. A new pool deck is planned, as well as an accessibility ramp providing easier entry into the main pool for people with mobility issues.
If the modernization and improvements to Tourtellotte are approved next month, the work will wipe out the entire 2023 summer swimming season. The project is expected to wrap up in late autumn of next year with the new and improved Tourtellotte ready for its debut when warm weather arrives in late spring of 2024.
