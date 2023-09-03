Engineers are finalizing designs for the $8.6 million Riverfront Drive project, which will be nearing completion a year from now, and two of the major gripes of area residents will be addressed.
A demonstration project that’s been in place for more than 15 months provided a preview of the planned transformation of Riverfront from Main Street to Madison Avenue, including the lane reduction between Plum and Rock streets. Artsy blue dots and colorful lines in the Old Town business district aimed to demonstrate to drivers and pedestrians how the reduced number of driving lanes would create more space for pedestrians.
But many people mistakenly believed the paint was a permanent part of the Old Town makeover and detested the appearance. A year from now, every speck of paint will be obliterated, along with the existing concrete and asphalt it is attached to.
“All the sidewalk and pavement that’s out there will be removed as part of the project,” Assistant City Engineer Michael McCarty said.
The only paint on the new pavement will be traditional markings for lanes, on-street parking and crosswalks.
Another common pet peeve expressed during the demonstration project — the sometimes-chaotic merging area for northbound traffic near Plum Street — will be greatly improved when the permanent changes are constructed starting next spring, according to city staff. Drivers frequently complained about near accidents as the two northbound through lanes were reduced to one.
Increased signage, a longer merging area and a raised concrete median to prevent last-second lane changes at Plum Street have been designed into the project.
“The goal is to reduce confusion and provide better separation near the intersection,” McCarty said.
The maximum number of recommended signs and pavement markings will be added to instruct drivers about the coming lane reduction and where they need to be to continue straight versus turning right on Plum Street. For those failing to pay attention and get into the proper lane, the lengthy raised median will physically separate the through lane from the right-turn lane. So drivers will be stuck going right or straight, even if that wasn’t their intention, rather than making a dangerous lane change right at the intersection as some drivers do now.
“If you miss your turn, you might have to go around the block,” he said. “But that’s better than being in an accident.”
The merge on the north end won’t have the raised median, partly because the road is narrower there and because the geometry of that part of Riverfront would have forced some weaving of lanes if a median was included. In addition, traffic approaching that lane reduction will be arriving from a raised vantage point on the hill near Madison Avenue — allowing drivers to more easily see what’s ahead.
“It gives people an opportunity to see and sort themselves out,” McCarty said.
Perhaps the most contentious change coming next year is the lane reduction itself — two lanes for through traffic rather than four, along with a center lane dedicated for left turns. There will be no alteration to those plans as designs are finalized over the next three months.
Council member Dennis Dieken’s suggestion that right-turn lanes be considered in the Old Town area was examined and rejected. Only a small percentage of northbound vehicles are looking to turn right on Washington, Spring and Elm streets, so the turn lanes would not markedly improve traffic flow even as they reduced on-street parking in the business district, according to a memo to the City Council late last month.
The turn lanes would eliminate seven parking spots per block.
“ ... During engagement for the project with business representatives along the project, none expressed a desire for turn lanes and all were in favor of as much parking as was practical,” the memo stated.
As the new road design is being finetuned, McCarty is confident it will accomplish the goal of making the historic business district more attractive and safer for pedestrians while also serving residents driving through the area and industrial properties moving large trucks along Riverfront.
“We’ll be able to accommodate all the necessary movements for freight, pedestrians and vehicles,” he said.
Although the concept works, the sheer scale of the project — the largest the city has done in more than a decade — still makes it a design challenge, according to McCarty: “It’s almost a half-mile long. We haven’t done a project that long probably since we did Madison Avenue.”
The goal is to submit completed designs to the Minnesota Department of Transportation by late November and have them approved in time for bids to be sought just after the first of the year. That would allow the winning bidder to break ground as soon as weather allows in the spring, starting with utility work and pavement removal in areas where there are not many storefronts.
Even when the final engineering is completed, people will have to use some imagination to picture what Old Town will look like in the fall of 2024. There won’t be any renderings showing plantings, street art, benches or most other aesthetic additions in the newly created pedestrian space.
The designs will show the location of grates for larger trees, but many of the other additions to the district — including large planters — will be removable in the winter months so that snow plowing and shoveling can be done efficiently.
City staff are talking with businesses and other property owners about landscaping, as well as the options for construction staging and detours.
“For the majority of the project, we’ll be detouring Riverfront to Second Street,” McCarty said, adding that access will be maintained in some form for all properties in the Old Town area.
That includes Riverfront Park and its summertime concerts and other events such as Ribfest. The hope is that the most disruptive construction for the southern end of the project can be accomplished in spring and early summer with much more access available to Old Town and the Rock Street entrance to the park by mid-summer.
And the project should be wrapped up before Old Town’s Day of the Dead event, which is generally held the Saturday before Halloween.
“Our completion date will be the first Friday in October,” McCarty said.
