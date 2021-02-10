MANKATO — The fourth and final candidate for the presidency of Minnesota State University introduced himself to the campus Wednesday.
"We can do good work together, and that's why I'm interested in the position," Edward Inch told more than 100 faculty, staff and students in an online meeting.
The provost and vice president of academic affairs at California State University-East Bay, Inch is the only finalist who spent most of his academic career at a private university.
Prior to his work in the Cal State system, Inch worked for 23 years at Pacific Lutheran University, including as chair of the Department of Communication and Theatre, director of forensics and dean of the School of Arts and Communications.
Inch's entire career has been on the West Coast, starting as an undergraduate at Western Washington University. He earned a master's degree at the University of Oregon and a doctorate from the University of Washington.
Inch said it was at Western Washington that he began to understand the power of education and the important role of regional public universities in educating students and strengthening the communities they serve.
"I was very inspired by the experience I had with my undergraduate education, and it stuck with me," he said.
His experience at Pacific Lutheran drove home the critical need for private fundraising in a university's success.
"I've taken that lesson from a private university to the public universities where I've been," Inch said, reciting his fundraising success at East Bay in generating donations for new facilities and financial support for faculty research projects.
Asked about his experience with intercollegiate athletics, Inch said he sees many benefits stemming from college sports, as well as fine arts performances such as theater and concerts: "In many ways, it becomes a front door to the university."
Along with connecting the broader community to the university and creating opportunities for fundraising, sports and performances teach students about teamwork, planning and strategy. And participation in those activities can lead to increases in retention rates and grade-point averages of participating students.
Inch listed his work with the forensics teams at Pacific Lutheran as some of the best of his career because, on long road trips to speech competitions across the West Coast, he was able to really understand the pressures and tensions students are facing.
"I still do my best to walk around the campus every day and eat in the dining hall when it's open," he said.
The pandemic has provided another glimpse into the financial fragility of students, as well as the university support staff. The latter, especially those who can't work remotely, are more likely to live in multigenerational homes and many were forced to choose between their jobs and caring for children at home because of closed K-12 schools.
The pandemic also delivered a hit to university budgets. While other public universities in California were laying off employees, East Bay offered severance pay for faculty willing to take early retirement. So far, that strategy has allowed the university to avoid layoffs, although the retirements brought challenges in reshuffling workloads, Inch said.
With MSU seeking nearly $100 million from the state for the reconstruction or replacement of Armstrong Hall, the campus' largest classroom building, Inch was asked what he would say to Minnesota lawmakers who suggest that the pandemic has proven that physical classrooms aren't necessary.
Online learning will continue to be an important part of what universities offer, Inch said, but a regional university needs to have a physical campus that serves as a "vibrant destination. "While classrooms can change from the traditional rows of seats facing a blackboard, they are still needed to bring people together."
Asked what areas for improvement he sees at MSU, Inch was complimentary: "I think there are more opportunities than gaps in what the university is doing."
That said, he would focus on increasing the percentage of students who graduate within six years and boosting the student retention rate.
While it's important for students' financial well-being to get their degree in six years or less, Inch said his approach is to promote lifelong learning and to never give up on getting former students to complete their degree: "I talk about a 60-year graduation rate. We should never be done with our students ... ."
It's also critical to understand why students drop out and to help them see a path that would allow them to return, possibly after time in a community college.
"I worry about the number of students we lose," he said. "Every student we lose, something happened along the line. I want to know how we can stop that."
Along with Inch, the finalists are John Jasinski, president of Northwest Missouri State University; Debra Larson, provost at California State University, Chico; and Auburn University-Montgomery Provost Mrinal Mugdh Varma.
Devinder Malhotra, the chancellor of Minnesota’s system of public colleges and universities, will choose one of the four to recommend to the system’s Board of Trustees next month.
