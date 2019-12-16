NEW ULM — New Ulm began a downtown holiday tradition in the early 1930s. The business district is bedecked with evergreen garlands stretched across Minnesota Street from one merchant's historic building to another.
The longtime practice of hanging up natural boughs decorated with light strings, however, will not be continued next year.
"Boy, have we heard about it," New Ulm's Chamber of Commerce President Michael Looft said about the public's reaction to the change.
"Some of the citizens want to keep that tradition alive ... Businesses don't want to have to invest in expensive measures to keep people safe when they are walking downtown," Looft said.
An online petition requests a re-evaluation of the City Council's decision to opt for new decorations starting next year. The petition on Change.org had more than 2,000 signatures as of early Monday afternoon.
City officials decided earlier this year in favor of safety over nostalgia. The garlands are anchored to stores' fronts, and that has sparked concerns about harm to businesses and pedestrians.
On a mid-morning in late October 2016, New Ulm's police and fire departments had to close off a portion of North Minnesota Street while they contained a small fire. Electricity was arcing between a heavy wire strand that attached a garland to a North Minnesota Street business.
"That could have caused lots of damage," Looft said.
"Later that same year on Black Friday, one of the garlands fell down and hit a vehicle," Police Chief Dave Borchert said.
New Ulm Fire Chief Paul Macho said the natural decorations and their festive lights are not in violation of fire codes.
Since New Ulm began its garland tradition, the number of rows has dwindled from 24 to seven.
Crews will replace the street garlands with new ornamentation that utilize lots of LED lights.
Looft said $50,000 has been budgeted for the replacements.
"We hope to start a new tradition with decorations that are lovely and safe."
The city will begin shopping for the alternatives in January or February.
New Ulm is retaining another of its popular natural displays: sidewalk Christmas trees.
Since 1990, when a sponsorship program was revived to pay for some downtown decorations, donors have pledged cash for the placement of potted evergreens along sidewalks.
Late last month, New Ulm Public School teachers helped the city crews installed trees for this holiday season.
Kevin Maudal and other New Ulm Public School teachers trim the live plants to fit in pots each year prior to New Ulm's Parade of Lights.
"The garlands may be going away, but we hope the trees will be staying," Maudal said.
