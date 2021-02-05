MANKATO — Minnesota State University is down to four finalists after one withdrew from consideration, MSU announced Friday.
Sandra Haynes, chancellor of Washington State University Tri Cities, dropped out.
The four remaining candidates to replace retiring President Richard Davenport will be holding online interviews with MSU students, employees and administrators and with interested community members Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday.
More information about the remaining candidates and the interview schedule is available at https://mankato.mnsu.edu/presidential-search/.
