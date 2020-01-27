ST. CLAIR — The field of candidates to become the next leader of St. Clair Public Schools has been narrowed to three.
The St. Clair School Board selected Timothy Collins, Samuel Schroeder and Donita Stepan to move forward after interviewing seven candidates last week.
Collins is former superintendent of Hastings Public Schools. Schroeder is high school principal and assistant superintendent at Buffalo Lake-Hector-Stewart Public Schools. Stepan is principal of Malone Intermediate School in Prescott, Wisconsin.
The board will conduct second-round interviews this week, which are open to the public. The interviews will be followed by opportunities for community members to ask the candidates questions. The Q&As will be moderated by a Minnesota School Boards Association representative.
Collins will be interviewed at 2:30 p.m. Thursday and his Q&A is at 3:45 p.m.
Schroeder will be interviewed at 3:30 p.m. Friday with Q&A at 4:45 p.m.
Stepan's interview will be 6 p.m. Friday, followed by a 7:15 p.m. Q&A.
The School Board might select a top candidate with whom to enter into contract negotiations on Friday. The decision also could be deferred until a later date.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.