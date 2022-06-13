NORTH MANKATO — On a split vote, the North Mankato City Council tapped city Finance Director Kevin McCann to be the new city administrator.
Negotiations on a contract will begin and the council hopes McCann will be formally hired at the next council meeting.
McCann and Eagle Lake City Administrator Jennifer Bromeland were the top picks among council members. The third candidate was Jay Tobin, parks and recreation director for the city of Shakopee.
Former City Administrator John Harrenstein, who had served in the post since 2013, took the city administrator job in Altoona, Iowa, earlier this year.
“I think continuity is important,” said Councilman Billy Steiner. He said McCann will make a seamless transition into his promotion. “We know what he can do.”
“Kevin has the inside knowledge,” said Mayor Mark Dehen.
Councilwoman Diane Norland said McCann has good knowledge of the city and said his prior stint as city administrator in Gaylord gave him good experience.
Council members Jim Whitlock and Sandra Oachs favored Bromeland, saying they believed she was ready to move up to an administrator job in a larger city, offered more experience as an administrator and has experience in working with state and federal officials and being involved in regional organizations.
Some of the main concerns council members and others in the community who interviewed the candidates Monday had about McCann and Bromeland was that they lacked confidence and were a bit nervous.
The candidates spent Monday meeting with city department heads, then local business leaders and then residents before being interviewed individually by the council. Comments from the various groups were provided to the council prior to their deliberations.
McCann and Bromeland were both repeatedly referred to as nice, confident, laid back and competent by those who met with them.
McCann has been North Mankato finance director for nearly six years. Prior to that, he served as the city administrator for the city of Gaylord for 8½ years, city administrator in Clarkfield for 1½ years, and as a budget and finance intern for Scott County for a year.
Bromeland has been Eagle Lake city administrator for 4½ years. Prior to that, she served as city administrator in Jackson for 5½ years, city administrator for Caledonia for over two years, and administrator for Winnebago for 2½ years.
During a meet-and-greet session with residents at Fire Hall No. 2, all three candidates made clear they would be different from the former city administrator.
Harrenstein was criticized by some residents and at least one council member for being authoritarian and harsh with residents or employees he did not agree with.
When asked their leadership style, all three candidates described themselves as having an open-door policy, striving to gain input from residents and employees, and working collaboratively.
They all also said they would not support the current public comment process that’s been used at City Council meetings. In the past the council had a public comment period similar to what most cities have, setting aside a time in each meeting for residents to bring up any issues they want.
But Harrenstein and the council a few years ago changed the process by having the public comment period held immediately after the council meeting was adjourned and without the city administrator or department heads present. While the post-meeting comment periods were done on video, there were no minutes of the comments.
All three candidates said they believe there must be a process during council meetings for residents to raise any issues of concern within a set amount of time and a commitment that staff would follow up on issues raised.
The salary range for the new administrator will be between $135,000 and $155,000.
