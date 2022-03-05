MANKATO — A recently launched tool aims to help people find the opioid overdose reversal medicine naloxone at nearby providers.
The Minnesota Department of Health’s Naloxone Finder map shows 18 places in Mankato, mostly pharmacies, where people could get the potentially life-saving medicine.
The resource comes after the Mankato area dealt with multiple opioid overdose deaths leading to murder charges for dealers over the last couple of years.
Families of victims in Mankato called for more naloxone awareness and availability in 2021 in response to the tragedies. Often found under the brand name Narcan, timely use of naloxone can help restore respiration when someone is overdosing on opioids including fentanyl.
Along with the map connecting people to places offering the medicine, an area provider continues to provide trainings on naloxone use. Christian Family Solutions has a training scheduled from noon-1 p.m. Wednesday and then two more trainings from 5-6 p.m. March 14 and 28.
More than 120 people went through the organization’s trainings in late 2021, followed by more than 100 so far in 2022, said Stephanie Jordan, chemical dependency counselor at Christian Family Solutions.
“It’s pretty significant,” she said of the number of local residents trained in naloxone use. “There’s just that many more people talking to their friends and family about naloxone and know about the opioid crisis we’re in right now.”
People who go through the trainings receive a kit to take home including naloxone and test strips for fentanyl.
With demand for the free trainings staying strong in 2022, they’ll continue at Christian Family Solutions at least twice per month after March.
Christian Family Solutions has free naloxone available to people outside of the trainings as well, and is among the local places featured on the finder map. The map finder page has useful information about the issue, Jordan said.
“Being able to have that readily available so people know where they can get it is good,” she said.
State Health Commissioner Jan Malcolm called the new tool an exciting step forward in a statement.
“Using this tool can simplify the process of accessing naloxone and in turn, save lives,” she stated. “We want everyone to remember that — if needed — they can be the one to provide rescue steps before 911 in an overdose emergency.”
The page also lists info on Minnesota’s Good Samaritan law, known as Steve’s Law, which Jordan shares with trainees. The law protects someone from drug use or possession prosecution if they call 911 or administer naloxone to someone during a suspected overdose.
The latest murder charges stemming from an area overdose death were filed against a Lake Crystal man in late February. Wade Wallace Woelfel, 38, faces a third-degree murder charge for allegedly providing fentanyl to Bryan Marconcini, who was found dead on Oct. 8.
For more information on the naloxone finder map, go to www.knowthedangers.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.