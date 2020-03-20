MANKATO — There's no mention of YouTube, Zoom or Facebook Live in Matthew 18:20, but local churches are confident that it's implied: "For where two or three are gathered together (on a video live streaming service) in my name, there am I in the midst of them."
On Saturday, on Sunday and for weeks to come, people will be gathering together in prayer even as they stay in their homes — or in a couple of instances, their cars.
Some religious organizations were still sorting out how to move forward while abiding by COVID-19 protocols to keep public gatherings to fewer than 10 people. Many are listing links on their websites for online services for this weekend and beyond. And some are already posting videos by pastors.
"Greetings, my dear St. John's Family. We are in a remarkable time," Father John Kunz said in a recorded message to parishioners at St. John the Baptist Catholic Church in Mankato. "None of us would have predicted this to happen the way it is."
Kunz went on to explain the cancellation of traditional weekday and weekend Masses, that the church would still be open for nine hours on weekdays for people to come individually to pray, that Saturday and Sundays would include YouTube scripture services led by Kunz with "a spiritual communion," and that methods were being put in place to reach out by phone to elderly shut-ins.
"Together, we will find a way," he concluded.
At churches and other houses of worship, "together" was the unifying theme as spiritual leaders and their staff worked on strategies to keep their congregations connected to one another and to their faith.
"We're kind of created to live in communities," said Jan Walker, the office manager at Messiah Lutheran Church in North Mankato. "When you separate everybody out like that, it can really be hard on people. It's important that you're still part of something even if you're physically apart. ... It's important to feel connected and loved at this time."
As with other churches, Hosanna Lutheran Church in Mankato is preparing for online services, remote religious instruction for teens, and faith-at-home packages that parents can complete with young children. Hosanna is even putting together religious music for families to listen to through Spotify.
"When you face obstacles like this, the challenge is keeping people connected to a faith where there's hope," said Pastor Michael Omtvedt. "... Instead of responding in fear, people can respond in faith."
On Friday afternoon, Pastor Michelle Hargrave of Centenary United Methodist Church was offering her "5:01 Prayer." Each of the daily messages now concludes with a new prayer: "... Dear God, we know you are always with us. We feel your spirit surrounding us with your love and grace as we move through this time of change and uncertainty. Help us to stay strong. Help us to stay connected. And help us to love each other and ourselves. Give us courage. Give us your peace. In the name of Jesus, we pray. Amen."
Services across America will be very different this weekend, even for congregations that have longstanding broadcasts aimed at elderly shut-ins and snowbirds. At Hosanna, where services typically draw from 350 to 900 congregants, a half-dozen musicians will be joining the pastor for the contemporary service, only a piano player for the traditional service.
At Messiah, the congregation will consist of one family, joining Pastor Trish Reedstrom and a couple of people handling the technical duties of broadcasting the service. That gets the number close to 10, so a single pianist will provide the hymns.
Walker said she isn't sure if the family that volunteered to attend likes to sing — or that Reedstrom will be willing to belt out the hymns by herself.
"I'm not sure she wants to be a soloist," Walker said. "We'll see. It's all still a work in progress."
Maybe the biggest undertakings this weekend are at a pair of rural churches.
Living Word Mankato on Stoltzman Road on the southern edge of the city is offering "drive-in worship" starting at 10 a.m. with a 10:30 a.m. live-streamed sermon.
"An outdoor sound system and FM transmitter will be set-up to accommodate family worship from the safety of your personal vehicle," the church announced. "Wave to your friends and honk an 'Amen!'"
And Trinity Lutheran Church in rural Gaylord is doing a "drive-by service" from 9-11 a.m. where participants can pray, receive a blessing, hear an organist playing hymns, pick up some kid-focused religious materials, and even grab a breakfast snack — all "from the ease and safety of your car." People are asked to drop off a non-perishable food item for the Sibley County Food Shelf.
"Need a prayer? Just need to go for a drive? Want to help? Come out to Trinity Lutheran Church this Sunday for Drive Thru Church ...," Trinity's Facebook page states. "... See you at church...in a new way!"
